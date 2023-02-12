It is a new day in Carefree! There is a new mayor (John Crane), vice mayor (me), a new council member (Sheila Amorosa) and lots of opportunities in the coming months for change (some good/some may say not so good).
There is a very big election issue coming up in a special ballot in May. This issue deals with emergency services and a modest property tax to support these critical, sometimes life-saving services.
As many of our residents know, the town has a master contract with Rural Metro for our emergency services. Rural Metro has served the community well over the years but as times have changed many neighboring communities have recently shifted away from Rural Metro. This shrinking Rural Metro service area has left Carefree more isolated when regional emergency cooperation is needed during simultaneous or large-scale emergency events.
The gold standard for emergency services is a regional emergency response program called automatic aid. This would mean if the town's first responders were out on other calls/responses the nearest available first responders regardless of jurisdictional boundaries would be dispatched without delay.
But this robust regional emergency response system comes with a cost — an annual cost increase of $1 million in just the first year. A large nut for any small town to swallow and very big for Carefree. In order to pay for this gold standard, we will have to ask residents if they want this gold standard of protection or if they are comfortable with the current protection.
Most of the calls to Rural Metro are for life-saving emergencies. So a few minutes could make all the difference.
I urge everyone to watch for council members in the post office to answer your questions and decide if this is important to you or not and then vote accordingly.
If you have any questions or comments, please reach out to me at vicemayor@carefree.org.
