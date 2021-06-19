Now through July 18, Salt River Project (SRP) is inviting qualifying Valley nonprofit organizations to apply for the chance to receive a solar covered parking structure provided by the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program.
Since 2007, the SRP program has awarded 52 solar system installations that have collectively helped nonprofits save more than $600,000 while providing renewable, emission-free energy for their buildings. Recipients of this program can produce some of their own energy to power their operations, which helps them operate more sustainably and save on energy bills.
“Our local nonprofits provide so many essential services to our communities,” said Kathleen Munroe, SRP manager of Distributed Energy Programs. “SRP’s Solar for Non-Profits program is possible through the contributions of SRP’s customers. These contributions not only increase the amount of renewable energy on our system, but also support nonprofit agencies by allowing them direct more resources to those they serve.”
The recipient will be announced and notified by Sept. 3, 2021, and will receive a free solar energy system complete with installation, a shade structure that the solar panels will be installed on top of, and two years of free solar system maintenance from SRP.
To qualify, nonprofit applicants must be designated 501(c)(3) organizations, have their headquarters based within SRP’s electric service territory and have a parking structure or a parking lot to which SRP can add a donated structure. Additional eligibility requirements, the application form and more information on the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program can be found on the SRP website.
