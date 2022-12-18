With the holiday season in full swing, United Food Bank is gearing up for its December holiday meal food distribution. They anticipate serving an estimated 1,800 families at their annual drive-through food distribution at the Mesa Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 19. Anyone in need can come and receive food at this drive-through distribution. Walk-up service is also available for people without vehicles.
There will be many volunteers and community partners helping make this large-scale food distribution happen, including Mesa Convention Center, Mesa PD and Arizona Public Service (APS).
"We’ll be supported by many volunteers, including APS who has recently partnered with Arizona’s four regional food banks, giving financial and volunteer support that will help provide six million meals to families in our state this holiday season," organizers said.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St.
United Food Bank has provided hunger relief to people in the East Valley and eastern Arizona since 1983. As a Feeding America member food bank, they collect, acquire, store and distribute food to 150 partner agencies and programs throughout five counties. Each year, United Food Bank distributes nearly 25 million pounds of food equating to 57,000 meals a day. They work each day to unite communities and alleviate hunger. Visit UnitedFoodBank.org to learn more about its mission and find ways you can help.
