The Great American Seed Up returns to North Phoenix Baptist Church for its first live event since March of 2020. The seventh Great American Seed Up is slated for Oct. 1–2. For the first time ever, the event will feature a live stream at fb.com/GreatAmericanSeedUp with host Terra Rose Ganem of Brilliant Planet.
This unique and popular “pop up” seed bazaar offers well-known garden varieties in a bulk seed format where customers can scoop up as many seeds as they want from popcorn buckets. An easy tally sheet and properly sized teaspoons or cup sizes allow patrons to quickly record how many portions they have scooped and move on to the next variety. This one-of-a-kind purchasing option eliminates the high cost of packaging, printing and mailing so that seeds can be dramatically discounted.
With the onset of this global pandemic, home gardening and seed sales skyrocketed as more than 20 million novice gardeners picked up a trowel for the first time swelling the ranks of American gardeners to more than 63 million, according to Bonnie Plants CEO, Mike Sutterer.
“The need for seed education grew quickly as new awareness flourished making it more evident than ever that true sustainability begins with seeds saved from one’s own garden — not from a catalog from far away,” said Greg Peterson owner of the Urban Farm and co-founder of the Great American Seed Up.
When the pandemic eliminated a live event last year, the coordinators of the Seed Up took this bulk seed opportunity online. Since doing that, the group has offered Seed Up Saturday education platforms regularly in conjunction with seed sales, always underscoring the importance of seed saving.
Whether online or in person, seed sold at the Seed Up is land-race and heirloom, meaning it reproduces “true to type” and is known for its adaptability to different regions and climates. These qualities make for great seed stock from which to save seeds. Whatever gardeners can grow in their region with seed from any other company, they can grow successfully from the Seed Up, but at a drastically reduced price.
Seed varieties include a large number of tried-and-true vegetables, herbs, beans, greens, grains and flowers, including some newcomers to the Seed Up. This year, Morris Collards, Florida Highbush Eggplant, Southern Giant Curled Mustard, Yellow Sweet Spanish Utah Onion, Black From Tula Tomato and a new Marigold Mix will join the marvelous lineup of choices.
Additionally, the Great American Seed Up is featuring myriad virtual workshops and presentations from which to choose. All education will be available online allowing the Seed Up to focus on efficient turnarounds at the event, minimizing contact and allowing for social distancing. New this year, the Seed Up will host a virtual live Q&A so that everyone has a chance to have their seed questions answered.
For those not in proximity to join the Seed Up in person, generously portioned seed bundles can be purchased online at www.greatamericanseedup.org.
