We're in the heart of summer extreme heat advisories and that means it’s time to think more about summer safety again—everything from water safety to monsoon storms to travel tips.
This extremely hot weather can cause sickness, even death. In 2021, According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona hospitals saw 2,873 heat-related emergency department visits and a record 552 deaths occurred.
The good news is heat related illnesses are preventable.
From wearing lightweight clothing, to staying indoors, and planning all outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention provides tips for preventing heat-related illness:
- Drink plenty of fluids – don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.
- Avoid liquids that cause you to lose more body fluids (alcohol and sugary drinks).
- If you must be outdoors, rest often in a shady area.
- Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen.
- Children and pets should never be left alone in a vehicle, especially during the summer months.
The Humane Society provides the following tips for keeping pets safe in the heat:
- Watch humidity, dog’s temperatures should not exceed 104 degrees.
- Limit exercise, and do not exercise in the heat of the day.
- Provide ample shade and water.
- Cool pets from the inside and out.
- Watch for signs of heatstroke.
Cooling off in a pool may be one way to beat the heat. Always make sure to practice the ABCDs of water safety: Adult supervision, Barriers between children and water, Classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children and Devices near water including rescue rings, hooks and life jackets.
