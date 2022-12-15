The Salvation Army‘s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, its largest annual fundraiser, is struggling to meet its fundraising target. The campaign is at only 43 percent of its goal to raise $2.5 million in Arizona with less than two weeks left in the campaign at many store locations.
The Salvation Army is facing a spike in demand for services because of the combination of rising costs and lingering pandemic-related poverty. Meeting increased need becomes more of a challenge every year at Red Kettles due to consumers carrying less cash, the closure of many brick-and-mortar retail stores where the Army would traditionally ring at kettles, more online shopping – resulting in less foot traffic in shopping areas – and the effects of inflation.
“We remain hopeful we can still reach our fundraising goal this year,” said Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild, commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, based in Phoenix. “The generous people of Arizona have a history of supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to help our most vulnerable neighbors every year. Even as we face increased need, we believe our community will rally around us again this year.”
In addition to donating at a Red Kettle, people can donate easily, safely and securely by visiting SalvationArmyRedKettle.org, texting RedKettles to 51555, asking Alexa to “Make a donation to The Salvation Army,” mailing or dropping off a check to your local Salvation Army.
Donations stay in your local community and provide life-changing social services and other programs throughout the year, including food for the hungry, shelter and clothing for the homeless, rent and utilities assistance, disaster and heat relief, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation, opportunities for underprivileged children, holiday assistance, and emotional and spiritual support.
Around 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army nationally go directly to program funding to help people who need it most.
“Another way to give is to donate your time,” added Wild. “Volunteering to ring at a Red Kettle for just one hour can raise enough money to help The Salvation Army put food on the table for more than 10 people, and more volunteers at our kettles means more of the money donated can fund the programs and services The Salvation Army has to help our neighbors in need.”
Those interested in volunteering can register by visiting volunteer.usawest.org or by contacting their local Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.