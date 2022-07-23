As a water master for Salt River Project, Kristen Keim is used to working with customers to resolve irrigation water order issues and maintain reliable deliveries. Earlier this month though, Keim’s job took an unusual turn. On a hot July 9, 2022 morning, Keim was removing moss from an area of the Arizona Canal on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community when she noticed a horse standing waist-deep in the water.