A Valley nonprofit dedicated to helping kids of all ages and backgrounds who are in the foster care system, Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK), is the recipient of a new solar system, courtesy of the 2021 SRP Solar for Nonprofits program.
The donated solar system will be located at the AASK Chandler office and built on top of a parking lot structure, or “solar canopy,” also donated by SRP Solar for Nonprofits. The solar system will not only shade cars parked at the facility, it will also produce about 20 kilowatts (kW) of solar energy which will help the foster care agency benefit from substantial energy savings.
In a released statement, Barb Trella, director of development at AASK, said, “Some may wonder, ‘what does solar energy have to do with child welfare?’ The bottom line is that any money we save in operation costs goes right back to those we serve. Saving money allows us to focus on our mission and provide more resources to families who are building relationships with children through foster care.”
About the Nonprofit
AASK was the first licensing agency in Arizona to establish a unit of family specialists dedicated solely to the unique needs of relative caregivers, and AASK makes it a key part of its mission to maintain a low ratio of families assigned to each AASK family specialist. These specialists, otherwise known as case workers, are able to then give individualized attention to each family’s needs.
“While AASK would not divert foster care funds to this type of installation, we are fully on board with the principles of responsible energy use and we value the clean, green, renewable energy that solar power provides,” added Trella. “We’re grateful our organization and the foster families we support will benefit from this clean energy resource located right out in front of our office.”
About the Solar for Nonprofits Program
The Solar for Nonprofits program is funded by SRP and customers who contribute as little as $3 a month to the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program. Since 2007, the program has awarded 52 solar systems to deserving Valley-based nonprofit organizations, which SRP works to install. Collectively, the program has helped nonprofits save nearly $1 million while providing renewable, emission-free energy for their buildings.
AASK was selected from the SRP Solar for Nonprofits application period which ended on July 18. The program’s application period is currently closed, though will re-open again early summer 2022. To qualify, nonprofit applicants must be designated 501(c)(3) organizations, have their headquarters based within SRP’s electric service territory and have a parking structure or a parking lot to which SRP can add a donated structure.
Customers interested in donating to this program to help additional nonprofits receive solar installations can learn more on the SRP website.
SRP says that adding more renewable resources to the community and the state of Arizona is a major objective, having recently announced it will expand utility-scale solar resources to 2,025 megawatts (MW) by the year 2025, more than double SRP’s original solar commitment made at the end of 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.