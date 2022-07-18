The Salt River Project's (SRP) distribution and transmission line workers are currently working round-the-clock to restore power and mitigate damage on its system from Sunday night's storm, which had substantial impacts across the Valley.
At the height of the storm, at around 9:30 p.m. on July 17, there were more than 39,400 customers without power as well as 106 distribution poles and 15 69-kilovolt powerlines downed.
The storm was one of the most damaging to SRP’s system in recent history, and SRP is using every available resource to respond safely and quickly.
There are still a significant number of poles down in various locations that crews are working to fix, and as a result, some customers are experiencing extended outages.
Customers with outages lasting five hours or more can be reimbursed by SRP up to $10 for the cost of ice, which may be helpful in preserving perishables in refrigerators and freezers.
Impacted customers should:
- Send an email to help@srpnet.com with subject line "Ice Reimbursement."
- Include the SRP customer’s name and address.
- Include a copy of their receipt from purchasing ice.
SRP also encourages customers or anyone in need to locate their nearest cooling centers using the heat relief map: Heat Relief Network (azmag.gov).
Customers can sign up for My Account and download the SRP Power mobile app to get the latest information on their service and accounts. Customers can also check the SRP Outage Map for updates on outages in their area as well as links to outage resources. URL: https://media.srpnet.com/srp-issuing-ice-reimbursements-to-customers-with-extended-outages-from-recent-storm-activity/.
SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving approximately 1.1 million customers. SRP provides water to about half of the Valley’s residents, delivering more than 244 billion gallons of water (750,000 acre-feet) each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, canals and irrigation laterals.
