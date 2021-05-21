As pandemic restrictions ease, shopper traffic is building momentum at Scottsdale Fashion Square, and more than 20 retailers at the shopping center are looking to expand their teams. To support their tenants and create some energy for applicants, Scottsdale Fashion Square will host a Summer Career Fair from noon to 4pm, Saturday, May 22.
Major retail brands like Nordstrom, Macy’s, Zara, H&M, Guess, Kona Grill, Tommy John and more are all looking to fill open positions in their stores.
In addition to a chance to land a job working for their favorite brands, applicants who attend can enter for a chance to win door prizes and a $250 gift card to a Scottsdale Fashion Square store of their choice.
Applicants will have the chance to meet with representatives in a variety of formats. Some will be conducting on-site interviews while others will be gathering resumes for follow-up consideration. Applicants should arrive ready to impress, with resumes in hand.
“These past few weeks of steadily building traffic have shown our retailers that Arizona shoppers are ready to spend more time shopping in store, whether it’s reconnecting with beloved brands or exploring something new,” said Melanie Sutton, Senior Marketing Manager of the upscale shopping center. “That means many of our valued retailers are building their teams so they’re ready to deliver the incredible experiences shoppers are excited to rediscover.
The event will be held on the lower level, east wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square, which is located at 7014 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale. For additional information about the shopping center, visit fashionsquare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.