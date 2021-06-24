One of Phoenix’s largest employers, Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools), is hiring full-time and part-time positions for the 2021–22 school year.
PVSchools will host a Job Fair Tuesday, July 13, from 8–11am at Paradise Valley High School, 3950 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032.
Available positions include after school associates, bus drivers, childcare associates, clerks, crossing guards, paraeducators, preschool aides and more.
For additional information, visit pvschools.net/jobfair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.