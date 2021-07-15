Cloud Covered Streets mobile service trailer

Cloud Covered Streets converted a 22-foot cargo trailer, into a four-room mobile shower and laundry trailer.

The trailer has two separate rooms in front, each equipped with a full-size shower stall. The middle room has two stackable washer/dryer units on one side. On the other side has a desk with a wireless laptop where a member of the team is available to help fill out job applications, update resumes, or contact loved ones via email. The back end of the trailer folds down to make a ramp that leads to the final room, which contains a wheelchair accessible shower.

 Photo courtesy of Cloud Covered Streets; cloudcoveredstreets.org

Press Coffee believes in supporting the community where they work and live. Over the years the locally owned and operated company has donated to a variety of local nonprofits through annual fundraising efforts. With the launch of its new Community Blend coffee, the company stepped up its efforts to raise awareness and support local organizations. And it is once again engaged in a local campaign this month.

Press Coffee Community Blend

From now until Aug. 1, a portion of all sales of the Community Blend coffee will be donated to Cloud Covered Streets, a local nonprofit that provides essentials to those experiencing homelessness. Cloud Covered Streets’ mobile until offers free showers, laundry services, haircuts and more.

“Recognizing and supporting the work others are doing in the community is something we believe strongly in,” said Alex Mason, co-owner of Press Coffee. “We hope this small campaign will have a big impact not only for the individual organizations like Cloud Covered Streets but the Phoenix community at-large.”

Since the launch of the Community Blend in the Fall of 2020, Press has donated over $3,000 to the Arizona Coalition for Change and local K-8 school districts.

The Community Blend coffee is available for purchase in-store or online. It retails for $19. For more information or to purchase a bag, visit presscoffee.com.

