Jabz Boxing Pinnacle Peak owner Kim Pinzini announced that the company is hosting a food drive this week that will benefit Happily Ever After League, an organization that provides outreach and support to mothers in active cancer treatment.
The organization’s The HEALing House Pantry is accepting items such as pasta, olive oil, soups, peanut butter, sauces, granola bars, healthy snacks for kids’ lunches, juice boxes, condiments, canned tuna or chicken, cereal, as well as household supplies including paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, razors, toiletries such as shampoo, soap, and toothpaste. Organic and low sodium items are encouraged.
From July 5–10, Jabz Boxing patrons are asked to bring non-perishable goods to the boxing-inspired, full-body circuit style workout studio. Non-members are invited to drop off items any time before 9:30am and between 4:30–5pm. The final day of the food drive, Saturday, July 10, non-members are invited to stop by from 7:30–10am to make a donation to support Happily Ever After League and for a chance at the raffle drawing prize — free weeks of classes for any non-member who makes a donation. The drawing will be held at 10am.
Jabz Boxing Pinnacle Peak is located at 7609 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd. #15, in Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.886.7123 visit jabzboxing.com.
