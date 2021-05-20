According to organizers, the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade is marching on in 2021. Due to the pandemic, the parade became an online celebration in 2020. This year, organizers plan to return to the streets, and one of the highlights of this event is the selection of the veteran grand marshals. Honoring America’s Veterans (HAV) is now seeking nominations for candidates for the 2021 “Honor Our Heroes” competition.
“We are moving ahead with plans for an in-person parade in 2021, and we look forward to seeing all the beautiful floats and marching exhibits once again,” said Paula Pedene, executive director of HAV. “The ‘Honor Our Heroes’ campaign helps us select the seven veteran Grand Marshals. It plays an important role at the Parade. We are looking for nominations of men and women who exude the characteristics of honor, respect, and service to fill this role.”
Past parades have seen more than 45,000 people who line the streets to honor the service of America’s veterans. The “Honor Our Heroes” selectees go on to serve as grand marshals for the parade. They receive recognition for their service and heroism at the parade and supporting parade activities.
The 2021 “Honor our Heroes” nominee competition selects recipients from each service era who represent their comrades. Eras include:
- World War II − 1941 to 1945
- The Korean War − 1950 to 1953
- The Vietnam War − 1958 to 1975
- Cold War − 1945 to 1991
- Desert Storm − 1990 to 1991
- Operation Enduring Freedom − 2001 to ongoing
- Operation Iraqi Freedom − 2003 to 2011
Nominations are due by May 31. Nomination guidelines and submission forms are available online at honoringamericasveterans.org/honor-our-heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.