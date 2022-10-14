Phoenix Rescue Mission, the Christ-centered nonprofit providing transformative support and resources to underserved communities, announced the 2022 launch of its annual “Hungry for Change” holiday campaign, which goes through Dec. 31.
Phoenix Rescue Mission created the campaign in 2020 to bring awareness to how society has dealt with hunger in the past – primarily by treating the symptoms of hunger without addressing the root causes that stem from a lack of vocational development, education, counseling, mental health services and other resources.
“Holidays should be a time for love and laughter, but for families facing food insecurity, celebrating is often the last thing on their minds” said Ken Brissa, CEO. “In addition to providing warm meals and food boxes with pantry items, Phoenix Rescue Mission will also give community members the chance to learn about educational opportunities, workforce development, job opportunities, counseling, case management, addiction recovery services and many other life-transforming resources.”
The campaign relies on public support and makes it easy for Arizonans to help, either through volunteering, making a donation online or by bringing food and other needed items directly to Phoenix Rescue Mission. The campaign features several events, including Mobile Pantries, the Frozen Turkey Saturday, Thanksgiving and Christmas outreach events and drives for Thanksgiving turkeys, non-perishable foods and Christmas gifts for families in need.
Donations made to the “Hungry for Change” campaign will support the thousands of families served each month by Phoenix Rescue Mission’s various programs, including its Hope for Hunger Food Bank, Mobile Pantries, Hope Coach Street Outreach services and others designed to end the cycle of poverty.
This year’s Frozen Turkey Saturday is Nov. 12. Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Frozen Turkey Saturday aims to collect more than 1,500 turkeys, which will be delivered directly to families in need during the Mission’s Thanksgiving Outreach Event and at the Hope for Hunger Food Bank. The public is encouraged to step into the spirit of Thanksgiving and stop by the drive-through event at the Mission’s Hope for Hunger Food Bank, 5605 N. 55th Ave., to donate a frozen turkey and non-perishable Thanksgiving foods between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Contact 602-346-3347 or gikhelp@phxmission.org if you would like to start a non-perishable foods, turkey or gift drive.
The Public Thanksgiving Outreach Event is Nov. 19. Phoenix Rescue Mission’s second drive-through event at Sullivan Elementary School, 2 N. 31st Ave., will distribute turkeys and sides, food bags and hygiene kits. There is no registration required and first come are first served from 9 a.m. to noon or as long as supplies last. To volunteer at this event, sign up at phxmission.org/volunteer.
Then Dec. 17 ushers in the Winter Wonderland Community Event (guests by pre-registration only). The Mission is partnering with local businesses, churches and individuals to collect new, unwrapped toys, nonperishable foods and toiletries. Gifts can be collected by hand or purchased on the Mission’s Amazon Charity List at phxmission.org/christmaslist. The Mission will then provide the gifts, food bags and toiletries to families in need via its annual Winter Wonderland event. To volunteer at this event, sign up at phxmission.org/volunteer.
For information on how to support Phoenix Rescue Mission’s “Hungry for Change” campaign, visit phoenixrescuemission.org.
