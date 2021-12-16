The Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation, working in conjunction with Floor & Decor, will host its sixth Pet Adoption Event, Saturday, Dec. 18. The public is welcome to join the Foundation (no charge) to adopt a furry friend or just come and enjoy the fun.
Activities during the day include raffles, prizes, vendors and a silent auction. Donations of pet supplies, toys and food will also be collected to benefit several area charities.
