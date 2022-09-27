With September being National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, The Singletons shared the outcome of the Phoenix Knife Fight. The Singletons, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the needs of single-parent families battling cancer, is this year’s recipient of $5,000 raised during the eight-week Phoenix Knife Fight culinary and mixology competition.
Fueled by fire and hope, season three of the Phoenix Knife Fight, on behalf of The Singletons, began on June 6 and concluded with the finals on Aug. 1. Competitors included the Valley’s best chefs and mixologists, joined by students from Mise en Place culinary academy. Of all this season’s talented competitors, William “Tiny” Kenworthy was awarded the Phoenix Knife Fight champion.
“It was incredibly fun and rewarding to participate in this culinary competition with my counterparts in the industry,” said Kenworthy, Phoenix Knife fight competitor and champion. “To cook on behalf of The Singletons was a true gift.”
Proceeds from the competition help fund The Singletons Kitchen Program, which provides healthy and nutritious meal kits to Singletons families.
“We are grateful to be the recipient of the generous funds raised at this year’s Phoenix Knife Fight,” said Jody Boyd, founder and executive director of The Singletons. “We continue to grow the number of families served by The Singletons Kitchen Program, and this donation greatly helps our mission to promote time spent together as a family over a healthy family meal.”
The founders of The Phoenix Knife Fight have selected a different nonprofit as the beneficiary each year since its inception.
“We are honored to help spread awareness and facilitate support of The Singletons,” said Ken Arneson, Phoenix Knife Fight founder. “Thank you to each of our mighty competitors and to all who came out to enjoy the competition and help support The Singletons.”
To learn more about The Singletons, visit thesingletonsaz.org.
