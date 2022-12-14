This holiday season, no child at Phoenix Children’s will go without a present thanks to generous community donors and the official sponsor of the Toyland toy drive, Amazon. Anyone can be a part of making a holiday season hospital stay a little easier on kids and their families by donating toys or gift cards to Toyland.
“Spending the holidays in the hospital is never ideal,” said Steve Schnall, Phoenix Children’s Foundation senior vice president and chief development officer. “But this toy drive always brightens everyone’s days. Seeing the way these donations impact our patients and their families is so special.”
New, unwrapped toys and gift cards will be accepted through Saturday, Dec. 17. Toys and other items can be donated through the Phoenix Children’s gift registry page or people can make a financial donation. Tax-deductible donations can be made early as another way to support the Child Life Department, which works to normalize the hospital experience for patients and families, as well as the Toyland drive. Gift cards in denominations of $10 and $25 to Amazon, Walmart, Target, VISA, Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Fandango, Xbox, Five and Below, PlayStation and Nintendo eShop are preferred.
“This partnership with Phoenix Children’s Foundation is near and dear to Amazon. Each September ‘Amazon Goes Gold’ to raise awareness around childhood cancer. Sponsoring Toyland is a continuation of our company’s commitment,” said John Pombier, senior manager of community engagement. “Amazon is giving back to the community where our employees live and work. Sponsoring Toyland is a small way to bring surprise and delight to patients during the holidays.”
On Dec. 23 and 24 a space at Phoenix Children’s Hospital – Thomas Campus is turned into a winter wonderland where parents can “shop,” free of charge, for their hospitalized child. Parents’ spirits are lifted thanks to the support of the community and official Toyland sponsor, Amazon.
For health and safety reasons, all donated items must be new, in their original packaging and cannot be wrapped. Personally delivering items directly to patients is not possible. A gift drop-off location has been set up on the south side of Phoenix Children’s Hospital – Thomas Campus, at 1920 E. Cambridge Ave. If you plan on donating a large quantity of gifts or would like to publicly partner with Phoenix Children’s Foundation, please email foundation@phoenixchildrens.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.