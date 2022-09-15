The American Cancer Society estimates that almost 16,000 U.S. children and adolescents will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. In the same year, an estimated 1,600 will die from the disease. Despite major treatment advances, cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease for children.
The kids can’t wait. Cancer doesn’t stop and the need for Phoenix Children’s to fight this disease is consistent and ongoing. That’s why Phoenix Children’s is asking the public to Step Up. Stop Cancer. and help raise much needed funds during September’s National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign brings together individuals and businesses in the Valley to fund critical care at Phoenix Children' Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD), including research, equipment, and patient care.
There are many ways the public can participate, including donating any amount to the CCBD. Throughout the entire month of September, your donation to Phoenix Children’s CCBD will be matched, up to $125,000, by the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and Camelback Volkswagen Subaru|Camelback Hyundai Kia.
Another way to help is by fundraising. Start a movement against childhood cancer by getting your family, friends and colleagues involved, or donate to a friend’s Step Up. Stop Cancer. fundraiser.
Valley businesses that are stepping up their support include:
- Locks for Gold Event
Sept. 16. Hair loss is a common side effect for children undergoing cancer treatment. Since 2017, the Locks for Gold event has donated more than 3,000 inches of hair to two organizations that provide free hair replacement systems to children with medical reasons for hair loss. Donate here.
- Extra Life eSports Tournament
Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the University of Advancing Technology, 2625 W. Baseline Road in Tempe. One of Arizona’s biggest esports events, the Extra Life eSports Tournament is raising funds for Phoenix Children’s CCBD this year. Join Phoenix Children’s in person at the University of Advancing Technology or stream the action on Twitch. Learn more about Extra Life here.
- Arizona Central Credit Union
Sept. 1–30 all Arizona Central Credit Union branches will be selling bracelets, icons and raffle tickets to support Phoenix CCBD. Find an Arizona Central Credit Union branch here.
- Copper State Credit Union and First Credit Union
Sept. 1–30 all Copper State Credit Union and First Credit Union branches will be selling bracelets and icons to support Phoenix CCBD. Click here to Find a Copper State Credit Union branch and Find a First Credit Union branch.
- State Forty Eight
Sept. 1–30 (while supplies last) State Forty Eight will donate $5 from the purchase of every Step Up. Stop Cancer. shirt to Phoenix CCBD. Purchase a State 48 shirt here.
- Childhood Cancer Research Specialty License Plate
Help fund childhood cancer research by purchasing a specialty license plate. This design was created and is supported by Ella’s Tea Party, Inc., a nonprofit organization created by friends and family of a young girl fighting cancer. Money collected from the sale of this plate goes toward a fund supporting research for childhood cancer and rare childhood diseases. Purchase a plate here.
To find out how you can get involved in Step Up. Stop Cancer., visit StepUpStopCancer.org.
