Let your creativity blossom this spring at Phoenix Center for the Arts. Phoenix Center for the Arts will have art classes for every age from adults 18 and up, to youth ranging from 6 to 17 years old. The Center is offering in-person and online classes as it strives to make art accessible for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a new passion project, a place to decompress after a long day of work, or a safe place to participate in art after school, there’s a space for you at the Center.
Spring classes will begin in January, but classes often fill quickly. In-person classes and virtual classes will be offered in two locations, with some classes taught in Spanish. The classes being offered this spring include open studios, beginning jewelry, and intermediate glass fusing, among others.
Classes start at $24 and will be held at Phoenix Center for the Arts Downtown, Thunderbird Arts Center, and via Zoom.
For more information or to register for classes, call 602.254.3100 or visit https://phoenixcenterforthearts.org/classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.