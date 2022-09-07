Rise & Shine Bread, a volunteer organization that bakes bread and provides it to Tempe charities that feed the food insecure, is looking for more volunteer bakers. Currently, the organization provides 50 full-sized loaves and 50 individual loaves to Tempe Community Action Agency Food Distribution Center each week.
“It’s a pleasure to provide nutritious and delicious home-baked bread to those in need,” said Andrea White, founder of Rise & Shine Bread. “Bakers are making a difference in their communities.”
Bakers are asked to volunteer one to four times per month, using the organization’s website to sign up. Volunteers are provided a standardized recipe for Honey Oat Wheat Bread along with bread bags, ties and labels. Each recipe makes three full-sized loaves or 12 mini-loaves. The website includes videos about the project and an instructional video on how to bake the bread. Rise & Shine Bread asks that the volunteers purchase their own ingredients and equipment, but there is a fund to defray the cost if a baker needs assistance. Financial donations can be made at riseshinebread.org.
“The response from staff and clients has been great, everyone likes the bread and the mini loaves are perfect for our homeless population,” said Tyler Haskell, food pantry manager, Tempe Community Action Agency. “We use the full-sized loaves in our food boxes, and fresh bread is a special treat!”
Modeled after similar projects in other communities, Rise & Shine Bread recognizes the prevalence of bread in all cultures. Working with Rio Salado Café, a recipe was developed that includes only bread flour, whole wheat flour, oatmeal, yeast, honey and salt. Founded in 2021, Rise & Shine Bread (riseshinebread.org) has provided more than 2,500 mini-loaves and more than 1,500 full-sized loaves for distribution in Tempe, Mesa and Chandler.
