In early March, SRP, the Phoenix Zoo, and City of Phoenix officials jointly hosted a ribbon-cutting event unveiling the new Phoenix Zoo solar-covered electric vehicle (EV) charging station. The station provides patrons with 20 pay-to-charge parking spaces near the zoo’s entrance so visitors can spend the day knowing they will return to their charged vehicle.
“This project will provide a range of benefits even beyond charging the electric vehicles of Phoenix Zoo-goers,” says John Hoopes, Vice President of SRP and officer on the Phoenix Zoo Board of Trustees. “It will provide real-time data to help us better understand the public’s charging needs and how best to operate public charging stations. This research will improve EV infrastructure and build a stronger and sustainable energy future.”
The nonprofit public power utility says the charging habits of local EV owners are vital for the company to understand as it continues to invest in additional infrastructure for EVs and work toward SRP’s 2035 Sustainability Goal to support the enablement of 500,000 EVs in its service territory and manage 90 percent of the charging by 2035.
“This serves a great need in our community for our patrons who frequent the zoo and shows our joint dedication to sustainability and addressing our collective customers’ needs,” says Bert Castro, President and CEO of Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/Phoenix Zoo.
The Phoenix Zoo charging station will test various pricing structures with free charging as an introductory offer, to various hourly pricing models and options over time. The revenue from this pay-to-charge model will help offset the cost of the research and help maintain the charging equipment. The solar panels on top of the structure will feed renewable energy back to the SRP power system for the benefit of all SRP customers.
Phoenix Mayor, Kate Gallego, spoke at the event in support of the project and endorsed improved EV infrastructure across the City of Phoenix.
“This exciting collaboration between the Phoenix Zoo and SRP is an example of the creative installation of charging infrastructure we need to make EV ownership easy and accessible,” says Gallego. “These tap-to-pay chargers make it effortless to charge your vehicle while enjoying an afternoon at the zoo, and the addition of solar panels contribute toward a future in which EV owners will be able to tap into zero emission energy. Residents can look forward to seeing many more projects like this around our community.”
The project comes following a series of renewable generation projects SRP announced this January, including a 100-megawatt (MW) solar-powered battery storage system to be added to SRP’s existing Saint Solar facility and a large-scale wind farm on the Babbitt’s Ranches property in Northern Arizona. SRP also announced a brand-new Navajo Nation-based solar plant, Cameron Solar, to be developed in 2023, and an extended contract for Kayenta Solar which serves the Navajo Nation.
“SRP’s sustainability goal to add over 500,000 EVs within our service territory will dramatically cut CO₂ emissions,” says Kelly Barr, SRP’s Chief Strategy, Corporate Services and Sustainability Executive. “By ultimately charging electric vehicles using primarily zero-carbon energy resources—solar, wind, nuclear, battery storage, and in the future hydrogen, or other innovative clean technologies—we can enable truly green transportation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.