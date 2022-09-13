New music school opening in north Scottsdale

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST... At 519 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Falcon Field Airport, or over Mesa, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Downtown Mesa, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall, Saguaro Lake, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 180 and 201. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 179 and 187. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 14 and 34. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH