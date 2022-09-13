New music school opening in north Scottsdale

The Desert Hills Community School of Music (DHCSM) just opened its doors for music instruction. The school is located on the campus of Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, at the intersection of Tom Darlington Road and Carefree Highway.
Following a soft launch with group piano instruction in March, the school is expanding to include group piano for teens and adults, a group strings class (violin, viola, cello and string bass); a music exploration class for children ages 6-10; saxophone ensemble; and private lessons in piano, saxophone, flute and clarinet. Classes began in August and are open to students of all ages and all ability levels.
To meet the full breadth of students’ musical goals, DHCSM created two divisions – Conservatory and Community. The two divisions work cooperatively, with different missions.
The Conservatory division is the performance-oriented side of the school. Led by professional pianists Vitaly Serebriakov and Svetlana Obregon, Conservatory instructors are internationally recognized artists whose passion is to perform and teach. Special attention is devoted to establishing the proper technique and tone quality as well as being able to understand the music at a deeper level. Students enrolled in the Conservatory will study with teachers including Vitaly and Svetlana (piano) and Oxana Cochran (strings). Conservatory students have the opportunity to participate in competitions (local, national and international) and/or sit for state-level and international examinations as well as perform throughout the Valley.
The Community division of DHCSM emphasizes recreational music-making and outreach into the local community. Community division instructors Heather Baldwin (piano) and Jeffrey Anthony (woodwinds) were selected for their ability to balance the nurturing of musical excellence with an understanding that most Community division students enroll to learn an instrument for personal enjoyment. Community division students receive high-quality music instruction in both private and ensemble settings and will have opportunities throughout the year to perform in the Scottsdale, Carefree and Cave Creek communities.
DHCSM students can move freely between the two divisions, depending on their musical goals and instruction preferences. For instance, Community division students can choose to take private lessons with Conservatory instructors without having to compete or take exams.
DHCSM is enrolling now for a limited number of fall semester spots.
Visit www.DesertHillsMusic.org or email SchoolofMusic@deserthills.org for more information.
