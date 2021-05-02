Falcon Line, a new business headquartered in Scottsdale, is helping travelers move between the Valley and Southern Arizona in Tesla-style, with the goal of minimizing costs, stress and inconvenience.
“Flying is expensive, cumbersome and chaotic; bus or shuttle travel is inexpensive, but the experience is pretty undesirable and driving yourself on the I-10 for two or more hours is unproductive and stressful, that’s where Falcon Line comes into play,” said Michael Puhala, Falcon Line CEO and founder. “Most users of our service are looking for travel accommodations between 75–200 miles in length and the Phoenix to Tucson route is the first of many corridor travel options in our plans to roll out across the U.S.”
Falcon Line just launched its services in Phoenix and Tucson in April with plans to expand in Northern Arizona (Flagstaff and Sedona) in May.
Currently, Falcon Line offers fully electric, premium, business class service from point A to point B with professional drivers in a fleet of Tesla Model X vehicles. Passengers can book a single seat or reserve the entire car for their journey. To make sure there is no lapse in productivity, cars are equipped with retractable desks in the back seats, 5G Wi-Fi and more amenities to make personal and business travel seamless.
“Today’s travelers want a consistent experience that is safe, convenient and mindful,” said Puhala. “Falcon Line was born with this consumer in mind. Plus, not only does Tesla provide a gold standard luxury travel experience, it is an electric car that’s better for the environment, and as an added benefit, can use the HOV lane during high traffic times.”
There are two pickup and drop-off locations in Phoenix including one in North Scottsdale at the Scottsdale Quarter and a second near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. There is one pickup and drop-off location in Tucson at La Encantada Shopping Center. When travelers book a seat, it's a point-to-point drop-off. If travelers book the entire car, they will get an added benefit of door-to-door service.
To book a ride, travelers can schedule one-way or roundtrip travel online. Fares range from $100–$300. Reservations are arranged in advance to assure accommodations can be met. Subscription services will be available for frequent passengers who travel often between Falcon Line metropolitan areas.
The company says that travelers can also breathe easy as they travel in style knowing the Tesla Model X vehicles have an advanced air purifying system and the vehicles are sanitized after each trip, allowing travelers to feel safer than flying or sitting in a passenger van in the COVID-19 era.
For more information or to book travel, visit ridefalcon.com.
