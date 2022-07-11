It's a heat advisory day as we head for a high of 115 degrees today, July 11, in the Valley of the Sun – perfect for National Swimming Pool Day.
Researchers explored which cities cater best to Americans who like to make a splash, literally. As it turns out, most apartment communities in Metro Phoenix come with resort-style pools and most homes for sale have a pool – giving residents an excellent opportunity to cool down in the Valley.
More key findings in the Phoenix area:
- Chandler ranks first in the state and across the U.S. for pool lovers. That means 99% of the apartment units offer access to pools and about 60% of the single-family homes and condos for sale come with a pool. On top of that, there are 2.3 public pools per 100,000 residents.
- Gilbert ranks fourth, with 99% of the apartments having access to pools. Also, 49% of the homes or condos for sale in Gilbert feature pools. A home with a pool in Gilbert is approximately 9% more expensive than one without a pool.
- Mesa and Scottsdale rank sixth and seventh, respectively. Scottsdale has the highest proportion of homes and condos for sale with pools among the top 100 cities, 70%, but all this water fun potential comes with a lofty price tag. Scottsdale homes with pools are 16% more expensive than those without pools.
- Glendale and Phoenix also landed in the top 20 of best cities for pool lovers – at19th and 20th, respectively. And 95% of the apartments have access to pools in both these cities, with 32% in Glendale and 43% in Phoenix homes for sale have a pool. However, Phoenix registers the largest price difference in Arizona between listings that feature the amenity and listings that don’t, with the former having 28% higher price tags.
So find a pool to stay cool today in these extreme temperatures!
