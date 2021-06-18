Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined today with members of the African American community to proclaim Saturday, June 19, 2021, as “Juneteenth” in Phoenix.
“It is important to recognize the importance of this day,” said Gallego. “Part of our job is to understand the history, appreciate the changes that have taken place since the original Juneteenth, while never losing sight of the fact that — even now — we have more work to do to fulfill the promises of freedom, equality and opportunity.”
June 19, 1865 was the day when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas — the last enslaved Black people in the United States — received word they had been freed at the end of the Civil War. It was two months after the end of the war, and two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth combines the words ‘June’ and ‘nineteenth’ and has been celebrated by the African American community for 156 years.
Yesterday, President Biden signed a new law, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Gallego announced today she will move to make Juneteenth a city holiday by placing it before the City Council for consideration this fall.
At today’s proclamation signing ceremony, Gallego was joined by Lanette Campbell, director, Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration and Arizona State director, National Juneteenth Observance Foundation; Professor Gershom (Robert) Williams, spokesperson for Valley of The Sun Juneteenth Committee; Darnell Hill, co-chair, Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration; and Vernon Goode, son of the late Vice Mayor Calvin Goode.
The proclamation reads, in part:
“Juneteenth represents the triumph of emancipation and marks a day of reflection for many residents of the City of Phoenix…. The annual Juneteenth celebration in the City of Phoenix will take place at Eastlake Park on June 19, 2021. It serves to remind each of us of the promises of freedom, equality, and opportunity which for all.”
Gallego added, “I hope the people of Phoenix will do as the proclamation suggests and take a moment on Saturday to pause and reflect on the promise of freedom and all it entails.”
For additional information, visit phoenix.gov.
