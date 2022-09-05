Temperatures across the Valley remain above 100 degrees and many families do not have the funding to make needed repairs or even replace broken HVAC systems. That’s why Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors gave a $3.65 million boost to the county’s emergency HVAC repair and replacement fund.
The boost in funding comes from the county’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that are being used to tackle issues facing families and households as the community recovers from the effects of the pandemic and navigates budget-busting inflation.
“Working air conditioners are not just a nice-to-have; they’re a have-to-have for individuals and families during the hottest months of the year,” said Chairman Bill Gates, District 3. “Unfortunately, HVAC systems don’t last forever, and the fixes aren’t cheap. This program helps families cover this unexpected cost, which in some cases may save lives.”
The $3.65 million boost in funding is on top of the board’s previous $5 million allocation, bringing the total funding to help low-income families with their air-conditioning systems to $8.65 million. To date, 299 projects have been completed to help eligible families with home repairs that add to a home’s energy efficiency, safety, and comfort level. With the additional funding, the county projects that more than 500 households will be supported with HVAC repairs and/or full system replacements.
Turnaround time for project completions can vary, depending on the nature of the project. Life-threatening emergencies, such as no cooling or running water are prioritized. Portable air conditioning units are provided while project work is completed, typically in two to four weeks. Larger and more complex projects that include additional weatherization components such as window or insulation replacements may have a longer waiting period for completion as cooling projects take priority during the summer months. Maricopa County’s emergency home repair and energy-efficiency program have provided:
- 146 households with HVAC replacement.
- 15 households with ADA accommodations.
- 15 households with infestations, bio-hazard cleaning/unsafe conditions.
- 20 households with HVAC repair.
- 22 households with window/door replacement.
- 28 households with electrical emergencies.
- 57 households with appliance replacement.
- 58 households with various life/safety/health emergencies.
- 78 households with roof replacement/repair.
- 95 households with plumbing emergencies.
To be eligible for the program, households must be located in Maricopa County (but outside of the jurisdictional boundaries of the cities of Mesa and Phoenix that run programs for their city residents) and meet income guidelines. For more information, and to apply for the program, visit: the “Emergency Home Repair” tab at maricopa.gov/5214/Apply-for-Home-Improvement-Programs. To learn more about additional assistance available to Maricopa County residents, visit Maricopa.gov/Rescue.
