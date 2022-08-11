Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is in urgent need of residents to adopt and foster shelter animals. Both their east and west shelters are at maximum capacity.
Currently, they have more than 800 dogs in their shelters. When they reach capacity, they have no choice but to double up kennels which can add unwanted stress on the dogs.
"Animal Care and Control is mandated to accept all stray dogs so please help us get this message to members of the community about the opportunity to adopt a new member of the family," said a spokesperson.
It is $25 to adopt a dog older than 5 months. This adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations and license. Today, Aug. 11, and tomorrow, Aug. 12, both shelters are open from noon until 6 p.m. This weekend they are open from noon until 5 p.m.
