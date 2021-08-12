Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 812 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, New River, Sun City West, Cave Creek, Deer Valley Airport, Vistancia and Anthem. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 303 between mile markers 121 and 130. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 13 and 22. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 216 and 225. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1115 AM MST. * At 902 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell. Additional locations that will experience flooding include... Areas along Sycamore Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE