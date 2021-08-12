The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) announced today that it has updated its mask guidelines, requiring face coverings to be worn indoors at any facilities across the 10 Maricopa Community Colleges and system offices.
“The Maricopa Community Colleges’ goal throughout the pandemic has been to protect our community’s health and wellbeing,” said MCCCD Interim Chancellor, Dr. Steven R. Gonzales. “Requiring our students, faculty, and staff to wear face coverings is another step in the right direction for our colleges to begin the fall semester safely. I want to thank our employees and students who have continued the hard work of keeping themselves and our Maricopa community safe.”
In a released statement, MCCCD stated that because this requirement applies to all individuals regardless of vaccination status, it is in line with both the Governor’s Executive Order (2021-15) and Arizona Revised Statutes 15-1650.05, which will go into effect on Sept. 29, 2021, adding, “We understand that not everyone may be able or willing to be vaccinated, and our intent is to respect each individual within our community while also addressing the safety concerns associated with the current circumstances.
“We believe this decision will provide the best chance to maintain our in-person learning experiences for our students. We will also continue to monitor the evolving mask and face-covering guidelines and update the Maricopa community of any changes as we move into the fall semester.”
The Maricopa Community colleges continues to strongly encourage members of the community to receive the vaccine. Beginning Aug. 21, MCCCD will be hosting vaccine clinics on each of its college campuses for students and their friends and families. As an added incentive, students receiving the vaccine at one of the college campuses will receive a $50 grocery gift card while supplies last. Only Maricopa Community College students are eligible for the grocery card.
