Barro’s Pizza is looking for employees. With 44 (soon to be 46) locations around the Phoenix metro area and Tucson, the company says it is hiring for approximately 400 positions.
They are looking for counter personnel, cooks and most of all they are in need of delivery drivers at all locations. Those interested can contact their nearest location to get more info, or they may apply online.
Barro’s Pizza is a family-owned and operated company with a 40-year history in Phoenix. Learn more about the company at barrospizza.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.