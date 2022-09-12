The Singletons, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the needs of single-parent families experiencing cancer, announced it has received two grants totaling $118,300 from the Arizona Food Bank Network. This sizable gift funded by Maricopa County, includes an initial grant for $95,000, which supports The Singletons kitchen and transportation project, and helps to provide nutritious dinners to simplify meal preparation.
A subsequent grant of $23,300 was provided to fund three hydroponic gardens, two aquaponic towers, insulated bags for meal kit storage and transportation, as well as gloves, containers, kitchen towels, utility shelving and all the items needed to maintain kitchen functionality.
“We are a family,” said Jody Boyd, founder and executive director of The Singletons. “For the last 16 years, it has been our mission to provide hope, strength and community to single-parent families battling cancer. By walking alongside these brave yet immunocompromised families, and in partnership with the generous support of donors, The Singletons can provide relief to these family’s budgets, encourage time spent together over a family meal and surround each of them with the love and dignity they deserve during the scariest time in their lives. We are extraordinarily grateful to the Arizona Food Bank Network for the grant we received. By recognizing the value in The Singletons mission, and investing in our future, we are able to support more families in their time of need.”
The Singletons recently opened the first-of-its-kind family center serving single-parent households battling cancer. Lovingly dubbed “The H.U.B.,” the property provides a safe environment and community for the 72 families it currently serves. The H.U.B. will secure the future of The Singletons by allowing the organization to support the families they serve in more impactful ways.
Upcoming efforts via The Singletons kitchen and transportation project include streamlining the efficiency of the food preparation and distribution system. Additionally, the grant is being utilized to purchase a cargo van used for weekly donation pickup from St. Mary’s Food Bank. A portion of the grant will be allocated to buying large commercial freezers. Finally, the grant will also support proper storage and preparation of dry foods with the installation of new cabinets and counter tops in The Singletons remodeled kitchen space.
“Arizona Food Bank Network was happy to be able to channel American Rescue Plan funds to The Singletons to help this organization operate a food pantry for an extremely vulnerable population,” said Angie Rodgers, AzFBN president and CEO. “We’re so thankful that Singletons can build a healing community with the sharing of food as a vital component.”
To learn more about The Singletons, visit thesingletonsaz.org.
