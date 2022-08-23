Backpack stock image
Stock image

East Valley group, MOMnation, has donated 34 backpacks with school supplies to local moms in need.

"When we found out that there were moms in our community that were struggling to provide backpacks and school supplies this year due to rising costs, our charity committee had to help out," said Katie Halle Lambert, founder of MOMnation.

The committee reached out to a few mom-owned, local small business owners and several very generously donated.

"A backpack alone can be anywhere from $30 to $100 and some of us have more than one child," said Ashley Schultz, MOMnation group admin.

This isn’t the first time these ladies have pulled together for the local mom community and it won’t be their last. For example, every year for the last seven years, these ladies “adopt a family” and provide Christmas gifts for five families.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you