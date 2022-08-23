Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues due to runoff. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 830 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 649 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Glendale, Metro Center, Downtown Glendale, North Mountain Park and Arrowhead Mall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 657 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Gila Bend, Bosque, Cotton Center and Sonoran National Monument. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 85 between mile markers 121 and 130. AZ Route 238 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 13...and between mile markers 2 and 6. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH TUESDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area through Tuesday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 654 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...north of I-10 northwest of Buckeye. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES... At 441 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Apache Junction, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Superstition Mountains and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 197 and 200. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Major flooding is occurring or about to begin in Apache Junction along Weekes Wash and Palm Wash. Low water crossings impassable along with bridge crossings possibly over topped and closed. Streets may be impassable. Numerous breakouts along Weekes Wash and Palm Wash anticipated. Widespread flood impacts expected. Multiple mobile home and RV parks likely to see flooding impacts. Multiple residential structures and properties likely to be flooded with water. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for... Central La Paz County in west central Arizona... Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 815 PM MST. * At 714 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Vicksburg Junction to near Wintersburg, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 12 and 87. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 45. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 89 and 112. Locations impacted include... Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Brenda and Palm Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 722 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Surprise and Buckeye. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 near mile marker 100...and between mile markers 91 and 99. This includes the following streams and drainages... Star Wash, Wagner Wash, Grass Wash, Woodchopper Wash, Hassayampa River, Dead Horse Wash, Mill Wash, Daggs Wash, Jimmie Wash, Trilby Wash, Powerline Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Sols Wash and Red Cloud Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 800 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County This includes the following highways... AZ Route 85 between mile markers 23 and 25. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE