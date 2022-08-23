...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues due to runoff.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is
occurring or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 649 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix, Glendale, Metro Center, Downtown Glendale, North
Mountain Park and Arrowhead Mall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 657 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Gila Bend, Bosque, Cotton Center and Sonoran National Monument.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 85 between mile markers 121 and 130.
AZ Route 238 near mile marker 1...and
between mile markers 10 and 13...and
between mile markers 2 and 6.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE
PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH TUESDAY...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has extended
an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area through
Tuesday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 654 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...north
of I-10 northwest of Buckeye.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES...
At 441 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Apache Junction, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Superstition
Mountains and Gold Camp.
This includes the following highways...
US Highway 60 between mile markers 197 and 200.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Major flooding is occurring or about to begin in Apache Junction
along Weekes Wash and Palm Wash. Low water crossings impassable
along with bridge crossings possibly over topped and closed. Streets
may be impassable. Numerous breakouts along Weekes Wash and Palm
Wash anticipated. Widespread flood impacts expected. Multiple mobile
home and RV parks likely to see flooding impacts. Multiple
residential structures and properties likely to be flooded with
water.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Dust Storm Warning for...
Central La Paz County in west central Arizona...
Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 714 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near
Vicksburg Junction to near Wintersburg, moving west at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50
mph.
SOURCE...Doppler radar.
IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.
* This includes the following highways...
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 12 and 87.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 45.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 89 and 112.
Locations impacted include...
Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Brenda and Palm Canyon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.
&&
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 722 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Surprise and Buckeye.
This includes the following highways...
US Highway 60 near mile marker 100...and
between mile markers 91 and 99.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Star Wash, Wagner Wash, Grass Wash, Woodchopper Wash, Hassayampa
River, Dead Horse Wash, Mill Wash, Daggs Wash, Jimmie Wash, Trilby
Wash, Powerline Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Sols Wash and Red Cloud
Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 800 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 85 between mile markers 23 and 25.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
