Photo: Jenifer Lee

After severe weather in Arizona, like the monsoon storm that hit in North Scottsdale and across the Valley July 22, many residents find wildlife that is either displaced, injured or both — and they want to help. Fortunately, local nonprofit Liberty Wildlife can not only help residents determine the next step to assist local wildlife, but the organization can also take in the animal if needed.

Baby Bird Rescue_3_7.23.21_Jenifer Lee.jpg

Damage left behind from the July 22 monsoon storm in North Phoenix

One North Scottsdale resident shared their story of finding a baby bird in distress this morning after the storm downed its family’s tree. The rest of the bird family did not survive, and this little guy couldn’t fly to safety. When the caring resident found the small bird, rain was still coming down, so they removed him from the sidewalk to a safer location, but then the sprinkler system came on and doused him once again. So, they scooped him up and went online to find a solution — and they found Liberty Wildlife.

Baby Bird Rescue_2_7.23.21_Jenifer Lee.jpg

This little orphaned pigeon is now safe and sound at Liberty Wildlife.

Turns out, the little orphaned bird is a pigeon, but Liberty takes in all wildlife, so the team member dried him off and put him in a warm place — safe at last.

Residents who may need guidance will find information on the organization’s website — everything from what to do if they find an injured bird, mammal or reptile and how to care for a displaced baby bird until it can be dropped off, to how to deal with an animal in their garage or what to do if they find a pelican (it happens — juvenile brown pelicans sometimes get caught in monsoon storms).

Baby Bird Rescue_Liberty_7.23.21_Jenifer Lee.jpg

The welcoming gate of Liberty Wildlife on a rainy morning in July, 2021

To learn more about Liberty Wildlife or to make a donation towards the nonprofit’s mission “To nurture the nature of Arizona through wildlife rehabilitation, natural history education and conservation services to the community,” visit libertywildlife.org.

