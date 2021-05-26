In some ways, “kitten season” is as delightful as it sounds — when the world is full of newborn cats. Unfortunately, it’s also when shelters become full of kittens and cats that are looking for a forever home. With the warmer Phoenix climate, kitten season is almost all year long.
Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) and Scottsdale Quarter are teaming up for their annual Kitten Pop-Up Adoption Shops starting Saturday, May 29, from 10am until 3 or 4pm. The pop-up shop will be on the second floor of building, located in between Gap and Gap Kids on 72nd Place. The event offers the perfect opportunity for Valley residents to find a kitten.
Every year, the Scottsdale Quarter provides free space for a kitten pop-up adoption shop in order help with the increase of litters to adopt during kitten season. AAWL helps thousands of kittens and cats find homes, and over the years of this partnership it has helped hundreds of kittens find their forever homes.
