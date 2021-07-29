...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 336 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in Sand Tank Wash, which goes through Gila Bend. Between 1.5
and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Gila Bend and Gila Bend Auxiliary Field.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 2.
AZ Route 85 near mile marker 1...and
between mile markers 119 and 123...and
between mile markers 2 and 5.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 116 and 124.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sauceda Wash, Quilotosa Wash, Bender Wash and Sand Tank Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE
GREATER PHOENIX AREA THROUGH THURSDAY...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has
extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix
Area through Thursday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County,
visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602-
771-2300.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 700 PM MST.
* At 300 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Midway basin. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly with flow possible over parts of Highway 85.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 85 between mile markers 19 and 28.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Tenmile Wash and Midway Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...
Southeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona...
* Until 700 PM MST.
* At 353 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Sundad and Palm Canyon.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Loudermilk Wash, Red Raven Wash, Indian Wash, Scaddan Wash, Gila
River, Centennial Wash, Quail Wash, Baragan Wash, Cholla Wash, La,
Gould Wash, Fourth of July Wash, Yellow Medicine Wash, Cementosa
Wash, Smith Wash, Alamo Wash, Apache Wash, Columbus Wash, Delaney
Wash, Copper Wash, Plomosa Wash, Tyson Wash, Tenmile Wash, Gravel
Wash, Yaqui Wash, Farmers Canal, Cave Creek, Hoodoo Wash, French
Creek, Poormans Wash and Deadman Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona...
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 225 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gladden.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Browns Canyon Wash, Grass Wash, Tiger Wash, Pump Mine Wash, Dead
Horse Wash, Centennial Wash and Jackrabbit Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 545 PM MST.
* At 235 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Tenmile Wash, Sauceda Wash and Midway Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
