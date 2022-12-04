Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS) is seeking corporate and individual sponsors and monetary donations for its annual Adopt-A-Family holiday program, which provides families and teens in Maricopa County with holiday gifts for both Hanukkah and Christmas.
“For more than two decades, our generous donors have opened their hearts to help make the holiday season bright for those in need,” said JFCS Program Manager Kathy Rood. “This year, we’re adding an online registration option that will make supporting our Adopt-A-Family program quick and easy. Last year our holiday program managed to reach more than 80 families in our community. With our new online registration form, we’d like to see that number double this year.”
All gifts and monetary donations received by Adopt-A-Family sponsors and donors will be distributed directly back to disadvantaged families who are currently receiving services from JFCS. Families are matched with donors who have generously volunteered to “adopt” a family for the holidays. Each donor receives a family profile, a wish list of needs and wants and drop-off information.
For more information or to sponsor or make a monetary donation to the Adopt-A-Family program, visit jfcsaz.org/adopt-a-family.
