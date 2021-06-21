If you’ve driven through the I-10 Deck Park Tunnel recently, you’ve probably noticed that it is a bit brighter. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) crews have worked in stages this year to replace old fixtures in the tunnel with modern, energy efficient LED lights and the work has now been completed.
ADOT installed the last of the new lights in the eastbound side of the Deck Park Tunnel Saturday morning, June 12. The entire $1.4 million project, which started in January, means that more than 1,500 new LED lights were installed along with the replacement of old lighting fixtures dating back to when the tunnel opened to traffic in 1990.
ADOT says that, in addition to the improved lighting providing a safety enhancement, it is anticipated that the use of LED lights in the tunnel will reduce energy consumption by more than 60 percent and produce more than $175,000 in annual energy savings.
The new LED bulbs produce a brighter white light in the tunnel compared to the yellow-toned high pressure sodium lights that have been replaced. Since LED lights last longer than the high pressure sodium bulbs, crews will not have to replace them as often.
As with the old lighting system, the improved LED tunnel lights are now set at appropriate transitioning levels during daylight and nighttime hours to allow a driver’s vision to adapt given outside lighting levels. For example, the system runs fewer lights at night because of lower nighttime light levels outside the tunnel.
The I-10 tunnel extends approximately three-quarters-of-a-mile between Third Street and Third Avenue north of Downtown Phoenix. The lighting project was paid for with available ADOT maintenance funds.
