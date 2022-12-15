The calendar doesn’t officially declare the onset of winter until Dec. 21, but Mother Nature doesn’t pay attention to calendars. With the forecast calling for continued cold – and colder – nights, the Human Services Campus (HSC) has an urgent need for blankets for the men and women experiencing homelessness on and around the 13-acre campus at 12th Avenue and Madison Street in Phoenix.
“We are able to shelter around 900 people each night on the campus and there are more than 800 unsheltered men and women on the streets outside the campus,” said Human Services Campus Executive Director Amy Schwabenlender. “Winter is already here for them and that means staying warm is critical to staying alive.”
Schwabenlender said that of the 900 people with access to shelter on the campus, “250 of them sleep in what is considered overflow shelter, meaning mats placed on sanitized floors in multi-use spaces on campus. Those floors are cold. The bottom line is that we need help keeping all of our clients warm and healthy.”
Financial donations, volunteers also needed
In addition to collecting twin-size new or like-new blankets at the campus, Human Services Campus Development Director Steve Davis said another way of helping is through a financial donation that can be made through the HSC website at www.hsc-az.org.
“A donation of $42 can help keep one person warm for one month; $180 provides warmth for one month,” he said. “Our inventory of durable, standardized blankets is diminishing.”
Davis said “there is also a need for warm clothing, men’s pants and underwear, shampoo and conditioner, body wash and deodorant. We’re also looking for volunteers willing to help sort clothing. Volunteers can set their own time and date and groups of 10 or less are also welcomed."
To make a financial donation, visit the website. For volunteer opportunities or to schedule a drop-off of goods, contact volunteer@hsc-az.org or call 602-282-0849.
For more information about the Human Services Campus and its 16 nonprofit partners, visit hsc-az.org.
