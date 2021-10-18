Those who enjoy working with children and want to work in a fun, creative, family-friendly environment, may want to consider applying for a position with the Hubbard Family Swim Schools. This internationally recognized, award-winning family-owned chain of swim schools is now looking to hire new swim teachers and managers. There are four Hubbard swim school locations around the Valley — in Phoenix, Peoria, Mesa and Goodyear — and all the swim schools are currently hiring.
Employment Details:
- Part-time and full-time opportunities are available
- No teaching experience is necessary, Hubbard provides training
- Starting wage is negotiable with prior experience
- Year-round employment, minimum of one year commitment to swim school
- Minimum two shifts per week
- Afternoons and weekends are required
Full-time employment benefits include medical, dental, paid time off and employee discounts for children’s swim lessons.
“Since swim lessons are what we are all about, all roles within the swim school teach swim lessons and even our general managers get in the water and teach swim lessons,” said Ann Marie Sunderhaus, CEO of the Hubbard Family Swim Schools and Camp Hubbard. “Every day there is a new success story, a new smile, or a frightened child that begins to understand the aquatic world. We work to build smiles, confidence, and success. Our half-an-hour, once-a-week, swim lesson philosophy works! We love to see the swimmers who consistently attend their weekly class become comfortable, confident, and skilled in the water.”
For more information on employment opportunities, visit the Hubbard Family Swim Schools website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.