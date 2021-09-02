Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 945 PM MST. * At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Ponding of water and minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along Interstate 8. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Freeman and Big Horn. Interstate 8 is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... Sand Tank Wash, Vekol Wash, Waterman Wash, Bender Wash and West Prong Waterman Wash. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE GREATER PHOENIX AREA FRIDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area for Friday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602- 771-2300.