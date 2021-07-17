The City of Phoenix is looking for a team to take on the adaptive redevelopment and operation of a full-service dining establishment in the former Hance Park Fire Station No. 4 building.
Located at the intersection of Moreland and First streets in Downtown Phoenix, Station No. 4 opened in 1951 and has direct access to the expansive Hance Park.
Small business outreach is required from any development and restaurateur proposers on the project and the city wants to make it easy for small businesses to pitch goods, services and food products to a large number of the proposers at one time through its Phoenix Firehouse FastPITCH. The FastPITCH is something new in procurement from Phoenix Community and Economic Development, which says it was successfully used by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in its outreach.
The Firehouse FastPITCH starts with an information session to help businesses that have never done this get ready for their moment in the spotlight.
“We are really looking forward to a good turnout at the Firehouse FastPITCH. Many small businesses are unfamiliar how to grow their businesses by participating in teams submitting proposals to the city,” shared Michelle Pierson, deputy director, Phoenix Community and Economic Development, co-project manager for the Firehouse RFP. “The FastPITCH gives them the chance to network and connect with proposers at one time.”
Timeline
Information sessions and Q&A will be held Tuesday, July 20:
- 9am: Phoenix will host a virtual information session for small businesses or restaurateurs to learn how to fine-tune their pitch, ask questions and be ready for the Firehouse FastPITCH.
- 10am: Potential proposers can attend a virtual information session for information about the required small business outreach.
The FastPITCH event will be held Thursday, Aug. 12 (the time and location will be announced), and the Request for Proposals will be held in the fall.
Registration for the FastPITCH Information Session is required and can be found on the Firehouse Restaurant website.
