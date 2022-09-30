With homecoming celebrations and the holiday season right around the corner, it's once again time for Friends for Life's semi-annual free microchip-a-thon this Saturday, Oct. 1.
All chips have been pre-registered and are completely free to recipients from 9 a.m. to noon at the Subaru Superstore in Chandler, 1050 S. Gilbert Road. The event is first come, first served and for safety, dogs should be on a leash and cats should be in a proper cat carrier. Microchipped dogs are over 50% more likely to be reunited with their families and microchipped cats are over 40% more likely to be reunited.
This year, the volunteers at Friends for Life Animal Rescue are also thrilled to announce they are grant recipients of the Subaru Loves Pets campaign, managed by the ASPCA, which will also allow them to provide free DAPP vaccines and/or boosters to any dog who needs one. DAPP is the vaccine that helps prevent Parvo and Distemper, both highly contagious and lethal diseases for dogs. Unvaccinated adult dogs have a 50% survival rate and unvaccinated puppies have a 20% survival rate.
"We are so grateful for the many ways the community supports Friends for Life, and we're thrilled to hold this free semi-annual event, where we can give back. The more dogs in the community we can keep healthy, and the more dogs and cats we can reunite with their families rather than bringing them into the shelter system, that's a win/win/win for our volunteers, for the family and, most of all, for the animals," said Kathy Dunham, Friends for Life president.
Friends for Life Animal Rescue is a registered 501c3, non-profit, volunteer-based organization focusing on rescue, adoption and spay/neuter education. For more information regarding Friends for Life, visit AzFriends.org.
