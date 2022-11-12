Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is participating in a month-long giveback with its new national charity partner, Folds of Honor. Through Nov. 30, guests will have the option to give back to Folds of Honor by rounding up to the nearest dollar in-restaurant or selecting a $1, $3, $5 or $10 donation when ordering in-app or online.
“We feel thrilled to be partnering with Freddy’s, a brand that truly values supporting veterans and their families nationwide,” said Ben Leslie, chief impact officer with Folds of Honor. “The funds raised throughout this month will go toward providing the children of military members with scholarships and other educational support.”
Folds of Honor has been providing scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members since 2017. Beginning in 2022, their mission expanded to include the families of America’s first responders.
“Our namesake Freddy Simon was a World War II veteran, and initiatives that assist veterans and military families are near and dear to us at Freddy’s,” said Chris Dull, president and CEO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. “It’s exciting to have all our restaurants come together in our first national program to raise funds for a meaningful cause. We’re genuinely inspired every day by the mission of Folds of Honor and are pleased to be able to support them through our partnership.”
Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. Its educational scholarships support private-school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12 as well as post-secondary tuition. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, who is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.
