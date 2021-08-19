Fearless Kitty Rescue is once again joining NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters adoption campaign.
NBC Universal Local is teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive in August 2021 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. More than 551,000 pets have found their families since 2015.
This year to support the campaign, which runs Aug. 23 — Sept. 19, Fearless Kitty Rescue is offering reduced-priced pet adoptions if potential adopters dress up like a cat. For every item worn (like cat ears or a cat tail) the adopter will save $10 on the adoption fee. Further, if people dress up like a cat from ear to paws the adoption is free.
To promote awareness of the campaign, an event will be held outside the rescue Saturday, Aug. 21. The event will include face painting and short tours of the rescue where people will be able to see current residents.
Those interested in attending the event can visit Fearless Kitty Rescue’s Facebook page and hit the “interested” button or just show up.
Kathie Farley, adoption coordinator, said, “We are really hoping that this event and the campaign result in lots of our kittens and cats finding their ‘purrfect’ homes. When these wonderful kitties get adopted it means we have space to take in more kittens and cats in need of a temporary home at the rescue.”
Founded in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit, no-kill cat rescue, serving the immediate community of Fountain Hills and surrounding areas. The organization is dedicated to rescuing cats left homeless for whatever reason — cats in municipal shelters where they are at high risk of euthanasia due to animal overpopulation, abandoned and homeless strays, cats surrendered by their owners because of difficult circumstances, and those in danger of abuse or neglect.
