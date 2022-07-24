Sophia and her brother, Kino, are from Mexico and Rescue Pals, a dog rescue in Fountain Hills, picked them up the end of October 2020. These amazing dogs are looking for a new home together.
“When we got them they were so scared of everybody and everything,” volunteers said. “They clung to each other. We boarded them for a short time at Heidi’s Village and went there every day to work with them. We realized they would be better off at Pals Inn and we could see them all the time. Then COVID hit and it was difficult to get any volunteers.”
Sophia and Kino have made a 360-degree turn around. These sweethearts are gentle and love to be petted. Rescue Pals volunteers said they are amazed at their progress. They are very gentle, kind, shy and trusting dogs who are eager to please, although some situations are still a bit scary for them. They are easy to walk together and are non-reactive to other dogs and people, although sometimes bunnies can be distracting.
They are about 4 or 5 years old and definitely have to go together! It’s time for them to be in a home and not a kennel. They will need to get to know and trust a new owner so Rescue Pals is asking potential adopters to come and visit with them a few times before they can go home.
“We are looking for a calm home with patient owners and a big yard for Sophia and Kino to run around in,” Rescue Pals volunteers said.
Sophia and Kino have been fully vaccinated, altered and microchipped.
For more information about this sibling duo or about adopting a dog or volunteering at the rescue, visit the organization’s Facebook page @RescuePals or send an email to rescuepals85268@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.