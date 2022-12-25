Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, a nonprofit organization that helps families facing homelessness secure stable housing through safe shelter, caring connections and building a community of support, hosted families who recently graduated from its program at its 2022 Holiday Extravaganza. The event provided an opportunity for these families to reconnect with their “extended family” – other families who have also gone through the program – while providing holiday gifts to the families at no cost to them.
“The holiday season is one of the most difficult times of the year for families who are experiencing or who have experienced housing insecurities,” said Ted Taylor, executive director at Family Promise of Greater Phoenix. “Events like this help our graduated families reconnect with others who have gone through the program alongside them. We are proud to host this event and bring people together during the season of giving.”
Nearly 80 parents and 60 children were in attendance for the holiday extravaganza. Mr. and Mrs. Clause made the trip down from the North Pole to surprise the children, who were also entertained with an arts and crafts table and other family activities. Unwrapped gifts were available for the families to choose from, which were provided by local donors, community partners and volunteers.
In addition, 20 volunteers from across the Valley gathered to decorate and set up the Family Promise of Greater Phoenix Scottsdale site for the event. With colorful holiday décor and a large Christmas tree near the entrance, the decorations gave the site a cozy, welcoming look designed to feel like home.
“At Family Promise, we not only care for families during their stay with us, but we also do regular check-ins to hear how their lives are going after they have graduated from our program,” Taylor added. “We make sure parents and children know they are still part of the Family Promise family and can turn to us for help, even after they move out.”
In addition to bringing graduated families back together, the holiday extravaganza provides Family Promise of Greater Phoenix an opportunity to check in on families’ progress. During the 60-day program that families graduate from, the parents are taught to prepare for the future and prevent themselves from slipping back into homelessness. With their post-graduation program, “Connections,” Family Promise of Greater Phoenix provides continued support to families after they have graduated.
Family Promise of Greater Phoenix is seeking volunteers to support its mission, including congregational groups to host families to individual volunteers to support specific programming and events. To learn more about how to volunteer with Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, visit FamilyPromiseAZ.org/Volunteer.
Family Promise envisions a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix delivers innovative solutions for family homelessness including prevention, shelter and stabilization services.
Family Promise of Greater Phoenix supports the entire family. For children, the organization offers daycare assistance, school and playtime. Then, parents, knowing their children are safe and cared for, can focus on their goals to secure employment, save money and search for next-step housing. It even helps pets, which receive their own food and shelter, so that families do not have to experience the trauma of losing a beloved member of the family by seeking shelter and assistance.
Learn more at FamilyPromiseAZ.org.
