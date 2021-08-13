As part of its I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that Eastbound I-10 will be closed between State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) and State Route 143 from 10pm Friday, Aug. 13, to 4am Monday, Aug.16, for pavement removal and work-zone setup. Numerous ramps to eastbound I-10 will be closed, including from southbound SR 51, westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and southbound Interstate 17. Other ramp closures include:
- The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue; and
- The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third, Seventh and Jefferson streets; McDowell and Buckeye roads; and 24th and 32nd streets.
Detours: Drivers on eastbound I-10 will exit onto eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and travel east on Loop 202 to access southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway). Drivers will continue southbound on Loop 101 to westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.
- From southbound I-17: Use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101, then continue south on Loop 101 to westbound US 60 to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.
- Airport Traffic: From southbound I-17 exit at 16th Street, turn left; continue north and turn right at Buckeye Road, then follow signage into Sky Harbor Airport. Other drivers can use the airport exits from westbound I-10, such as Sky Harbor Circle or Buckeye Road; eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway); or SR 143, and allow extra time.
