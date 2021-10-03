The Phoenix Sister Cities Ramat-Gan Committee promotes youth exchanges, local and international art and cultural programs, sports, business and educational opportunities between the two desert cities. It also partners with other sister city committees to present events and conducts ongoing efforts to develop new initiatives benefiting both Ramat-Gan and Phoenix.
The Committee will host two events in October:
- Looking to broaden your culinary repertoire? Learn to make bourekas, shakshuka and more in a virtual cooking class with Ilan Barniv of Boston’s B0NAPITA Mediterranean Bakery and Grill. The cost of $18 per person provides a link to his instructional video and recipes emailed to participants. Sign up online.
- Learn about innovation in Israel that is transforming healthcare, business and daily life. Join the Ramat-Gan Committee for an afternoon with Arizona Israel Technology Alliance president and CEO, Leib Bolel. The event will be held at 3:30–5:30pm, Oct. 10. Details and RSVP can be found on the Sister Cities website.
The Ramat-Gan Committee meets monthly and welcomes new members. To sign up for events or to learn more about Ramat-Gan and other Phoenix Sister Cities, visit www.phoenixsistercities.org.
