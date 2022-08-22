Do you know a volunteer or nonprofit taking action to create a healthier planet? If so, help recognize them with a Cox Conserves Hero nomination.
Visit CoxConservesHeroes.com through Aug. 31 to nominate a sustainability superstar and give them the chance to win up to $30,000 for the environmental nonprofit of their choice.
Here’s how it works:
1. You’ll be asked to fill out a brief online form. Three finalists will be selected by an internal council for each category: Adult (18-plus), Youth (under 18) and Nonprofit.
2. Once the finalists have been identified, they will be profiled on the Cox Conserves Heroes site with a video sharing their story. You and the public will then be able to view the videos and vote from Oct. 3-10 for the nominee they feel is most deserving of the grand prizes.
Winners will be announced in October. In addition to individual recognition, all finalists and winners will receive cash awards to be donated to an environmental nonprofit of their choice courtesy of the James M. Cox Foundation.
New in 2022
Cox Conserves Heroes continues to recognize volunteers and nonprofits making a positive impact, but with a few key enhancements:
- New environmental focus areas: To align with Cox’s sustainability goals – to send zero waste to landfill by 2024, and to be carbon and water neutral by 2034 – Cox Conserves Heroes will focus on individuals and nonprofits who inspire and are making meaningful progress within three areas of environmental change: reducing carbon, energy and water use and minimizing waste sent to landfills.
- New recognition categories: This year, a volunteer or nonprofit can be nominated for recognition in one of three new categories: Adult (18-plus), Youth (under 18) or Nonprofit. The program will honor a total of six volunteers and three nonprofits.
- More prize money for winners: The total prize money has increased from $140,000 to $150,000. And for the first time ever, the winner of the non-profit category will receive The Jim Kennedy Award to honor Cox Enterprises Chairman Emeritus and James M. Cox Foundation Chairman Jim Kennedy, an environmentalist who started the Cox Conserves sustainability program in 2007.
Since 2008, Cox has honored more than 200 volunteers across the nation who have helped make a significant impact on sustainability and environmental protection in local communities. The James M. Cox Foundation has donated more than $1.4 million to environmental nonprofits on behalf of the Cox Conserves Heroes program.
Cox, its affiliated companies and their immediate families are not eligible. Previous Cox Conserves Heroes and finalists are not eligible. A volunteer or nonprofit can enter from anywhere in the U.S. Nonprofits are encouraged to enter a single completed project that was focused on carbon, water or waste reduction. Nominees who are minors (under age 18) must have a parent or legal guardian’s (“parent”) permission in order to be nominated and parents will be required to sign a permission form.
