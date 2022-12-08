Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL), with locations at its main shelter in Phoenix, 25 N. 40th St., and at the Chandler Fashion Center, is hoping this event helps Dina, a 7-year-old pooch seeking its forever home. Dina came to AAWL from a rural rescue partner in March 2021 and has been adopted and returned six times. She is a sweetie but isn’t a fan of other dogs. Every time she’s been returned, it’s because they don’t have adequate space or a yard for Dina. They're hoping Dina will find her forever home through this sponsored reduced-fee adoption event through Dec. 11, 2022.